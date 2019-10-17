Dereck Chisora open to rescheduling Joseph Parker fight

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

British heavyweight Dereck Chisora 31-9 (22) is open to rescheduling his fight against Joseph Parker 26-2 (20) after the former WBO champion withdrew following a spider bite.

Chisora and Parker were set to clash at the O2 Arena in London on October 26 with the New Zealander now replaced by David Price 25-6 (20).

Chisora says he has unfinished business with Parker, who he believes was always going to pull out of the fight.

“When I met Joseph in LA, I had a feeling he would pull out. My mind was already set that he might pull out,” Chisora said to Sky Sports.

“I told him the truth [when we met] and he didn’t like it.

“Then I heard he’s got a spider bite. Whatever.”

Chisora’s manager David Haye said the fight with Parker could still happen.

“If he gets well soon. What powers will he have after a spider bite? It worked out well for Peter Parker,” Haye said.

Earlier this week Parker’s manager David Higgins told Sky Sports that the Kiwi is on the mend and looking forward to getting back in the ring.

“He’s in good spirits, he’s back in training. I saw the British media sort of mocked the spider bite thing, but the honest feeling for the doctors, we think it actually was a spider bite,” Higgins said.

“I’m no expert, but it sort of destroys your immune system, your health. You are fatigued. He was ordered by medical professionals to stand down for three weeks.

“Make no mistake, we wanted to fight Chisora, we still do. We’ll just see what happens.”

Chisora insisted he will change nothing in his approach to the Price fight despite that late change of opponent.

“I will still fight the same way. They can only mess around if you let them,” he said.

“Price is a big puncher, if he lets the right hand go.

“He’s a big guy but he doesn’t use his advantages.”

Chisora has offered a warning to Price: “Come fight week everything goes out of the window. Best friend or not, I’m looking to destroy you. Then we can be friends. But in the ring? War.”

