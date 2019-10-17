Jermall Charlo promises to knockout Dennis Hogan in Brooklyn
Undefeated WBC middleweight champion Jermall Charlo 29-0 (21) has promised to deliver a knockout when he defends his title against Dennis Hogan 28-2-1 (7) at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on December 7 live on Showtime.
“I’m going on two consecutive 12-rounders and I don’t feel good about that,” the 29-year-old Texan said.
“I’m ready to get back to my thing, which is knocking them out and getting them out of there. This is a big fight for me because it’s my 30th fight and I’m about to turn 30.
“This is going to be a knockout on December 7. I’m going to walk him straight into it. I’m going to give him exactly what he wants.”
Australian-based Irishman Hogan, 34, will be having his second shot at a world title in as many fights after losing a controversial decision to WBO junior middleweight champion Jaime Munguia in Mexico in April.
“After the disappointment I faced in April in Mexico, having been cheated out of the WBO junior middleweight world title that I strongly feel I earned, I am extremely grateful to have another opportunity to become a world champion,” Hogan said.
“I have successfully competed at light heavyweight and middleweight as a professional and I will feel stronger with the extra six pounds on December 7.
“I’ve always been heavy-handed, but I think the power will be back. I have the speed of a welterweight, the agility of a 154-pounder and the chin of a heavyweight.”
