Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Undefeated WBC middleweight champion Jermall Charlo 29-0 (21) has promised to deliver a knockout when he defends his title against Dennis Hogan 28-2-1 (7) at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on December 7 live on Showtime.

“I’m going on two consecutive 12-rounders and I don’t feel good about that,” the 29-year-old Texan said.

“I’m ready to get back to my thing, which is knocking them out and getting them out of there. This is a big fight for me because it’s my 30th fight and I’m about to turn 30.

“This is going to be a knockout on December 7. I’m going to walk him straight into it. I’m going to give him exactly what he wants.”

Australian-based Irishman Hogan, 34, will be having his second shot at a world title in as many fights after losing a controversial decision to WBO junior middleweight champion Jaime Munguia in Mexico in April.

“After the disappointment I faced in April in Mexico, having been cheated out of the WBO junior middleweight world title that I strongly feel I earned, I am extremely grateful to have another opportunity to become a world champion,” Hogan said.

“I have successfully competed at light heavyweight and middleweight as a professional and I will feel stronger with the extra six pounds on December 7.

“I’ve always been heavy-handed, but I think the power will be back. I have the speed of a welterweight, the agility of a 154-pounder and the chin of a heavyweight.”

