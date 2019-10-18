Heavyweights Alex “The Great” Flores & Mario Heredia headline RJJ Boxing on UFC FIGHT PASS®

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Heavyweights will grab the spotlight on November 7, when Alex “The Great” Flores takes on Mario “Chabelo” Heredia, headlining the latest installment of RJJ Boxing on UFC FIGHT PASS®, to be streamed live and exclusively from Casino Del Sol’s outdoor AVA Amphitheater in Tucson, Arizona at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT.

Promoted by Roy Jones Jr. (RJJ) Boxing Promotions, four potentially explosive bouts will stream live on UFC FIGHT PASS, the world’s leading digital subscription service for combat sports, starting at 9 p.m. ET.

The 29-year-old Flores (17-2-1, 15 KOs) is a knockout artist from Rowland Heights, California, whose only two losses as a professional have been to world champions, Joseph Parker and Charles Martin. A former World Boxing Council (WBC) Youth World heavyweight champion, Flores’ most recent fight was a controversial loss in New Zealand to Parker, who struck Flores numerous times below the bout, leading to a knockout.

See Also

Flores and Mario “Chabelo” Heredia (16-7-1, 13 KOs), a former WBC FECOMBOX champion from Mexico, will throw-down in the 10-round main event. Two fights ago, Heredia upset former WBC heavyweight world champion and Nigerian Olympian Samuel Peter by split decision.

Texas light heavyweight Samuel Clarkson (22-5, 15 KOs), who lost in 2017 to Dmnitry Bivol for the World Boxing Association (WBA) nterim light heavyweight, will be showcased in the 10-round co-featured event against an opponent to be determined.

Undefeated Mexican welterweight Santiago “Somer” Dominguez (19-0, 15 KOs) puts his untarnished pro record on the line in an eight-rounder versus his Uzbekistan opponent, Ravshan Hudaynmazarov, who was the 2007 World Military Games champion.

The UFC FIGHT PASS opener pits undefeated California super middleweight Juan Jose “Nazzy” Dominguez (11-1-1, 10 KOs) in his RJJ Boxing debut against Fidel Hernandez (20-7-1, 11 KOs), of Phoenix.

Dominguez’ younger brother, welterweight Marcos “Nazzy” Dominguez (1-1-1, 10 KOs), will be in action, off UFC FIGHT PASS, in an either-round match against unbeaten Tucson welterweight Christopher Gonzalez (5-0-1, 1KO).

Also fighting on the undercard in four-rounders are Tucson flyweight Briana “Amenaza” Sanchez (2-0, 2 KOs) vs. Albuquerque, New Mexico’s pro-debuting Amanda Borg, and Tucson junior middleweight Jose “Raging Bull” Pena (3-2, 1 KO) vs. TBA.

Cards are subject to change.

Ticket are available for purchase online at www.casinodelsol.com and priced at the following: $10.00 (lawn), $15.00 (pavilion), $25.00 (gold), $75.00 (platinum) and $100.00 (elite)..

