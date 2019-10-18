Oscar Duarte v Humberto De Santiago Final Press Conference Quotes

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Lightweight contender Oscar Duarte

(17-1-1, 12 KOs) of Parral, Chihuahua and new opponent Humberto De Santiago (18-6-1, 13 KOs) of Santa Catarina, Mexico hosted their final press conference today at Buffalo Wild Wings in Chihuahua, Mexico ahead of their 10-round fight for Duarte’s WBC Latino Lightweight Title. This battle will be the main event of the October 19 edition of Golden Boy Fight Night on Facebook Watch and will take place at The Gimnasio Rodrigo M. Quevedo in Chihuahua, Mexico. The fights will be streamed live globally on Facebook Watch via the Golden Boy Fight Night Page.

Below is what today’s participants had to say at the press conference:

OSCAR DUARTE, WBC Latino Lightweight Champion:

“I want to thank Golden Boy for the opportunity to fight here in my hometown. I want to thank my family for always supporting me. I feel happy and enthusiastic about this fight. I’ve prepared very well. I’m ready. And I hope to give a great fight this Saturday. We’ll see you at the Gimnasio Rodrigo M. Quevedo.”

FRANCISCO VARGAS, Former World Champion:

“I’m happy to be coming back to my country to fight, especially right here in Chihuahua. It’s a great state where there are a lot of fans, and I have a lot of friends and people I know here as well. I am very happy. I had a great training camp with my coach Joel Diaz, and we are ready to give a great battle. You know my style. You have all grown accustomed to my style of fighting. So don’t miss out on this night of action on Saturday.”

HUMBERTO DE SANTIAGO, Lightweight Contender:

“Thank you for the opportunity. We’ve come a long way and plan to give a great show for the fans.”

EZEKIEL AVILES, Lightweight Contender:

“As soon as I found out I was going to fight Francisco Vargas, I made sure to be very well prepared. I trained very hard because I know it’s going to be a tough fight. I have nothing more to say, and I will see you all this Saturday.”

Duarte vs. De Santiago is a 10-round fight for the WBC Latino Lightweight Title presented by Golden Boy in association with Miguel Cotto Promotions. The event is sponsored by Tecate “THE OFFICIAL BEER OF BOXING” and the City of Chihuahua. The event will take place Saturday, Oct. 19 at The Gimnasio Rodrigo M. Quevedo in Chihuahua, Mexico. The fights will be streamed live globally on Facebook Watch via the Golden Boy Fight Night Page.

Tickets for the event are on sale now and are available at www.DonBoleton.com.

