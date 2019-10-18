Regis Prograis promises to put on a special show against Josh Taylor in London

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

WBA junior welterweight champion Regis ‘Rougarou’ Prograis 24-0 (20) is looking forward to proving he is the best 140-pound boxer in the world when he takes on IBF champion Josh ‘The Tartan Tornado’ Taylor 15-0 (12) at the O2 Arena in London on October 26.

The southpaw versus southpaw match-up is the feature fight on the card and the final of the World Boxing Super Series (WBSS).

“I absolutely cannot wait to get in the ring next Saturday night, it’s been a long camp in Los Angeles, then Houston, now London, but come October 26, it will all be worth it,” said Prograis.

“He can’t beat me and he knows it. I’m the best 140-pound fighter in the world and I’ll prove that next Saturday night.

“I was never scared of Taylor, that’s just complete nonsense coming from him and he’ll know that when we fight.

“Next Saturday night will be very special for the fans at the O2 Arena and those watching the fight around the world. I’m going to put on a show.

“This fight is everything I’ve wanted, to show people that I am the best at 140 pounds. It’s nice to see the rankings and hear people say it, but I always wanted to prove it in the ring.”

The 30-year-old Prograis defeated former titleholder Terry Flanagan on points and Kiryl Relikh by sixth-round knockout to progress to the final round of the WBSS.

On the other side of the draw Taylor stopped previously undefeated Ryan Martin in seven frames and outpointed Ivan Baranchyk to earn his berth in the final.

