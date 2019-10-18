TwitterFacebook

Undefeated Lightweight Golden Garcia In Action On Friday Night

18 October 2019
unnamed
This Friday night, undefeated lightweight Golden Garcia will be in action when he takes on Hector Garcia in a six-round bout at The Doubletree on Ontario, California.

Golden Garcia has a record of 11-0-1 with six knockouts, and he will be making his American debut.

The 31 year-old native of Montreal, Canada, has a win over Oscar Mejia (10-2-1). In his last bout, Garcia stopped 47-fight veteran Adalberto Borquez on March 24, 2018.

“Camp went great. I was finally able to train twice a day for a full camp. This was the best camp that I have had,” said Golden Garcia.

“I am excited to get back in there, and do what I do best.”

Despite not knowing much about his opponent, Golden Garcia is very confident in Friday night’s outcome.

“I have not seen much on him. I just met him in the hotel, but I am ready for whatever he brings. I think this is a huge opportunity for me, and I am ready to show everybody what I can do. This fight will lead to bigger and better fights. I just want everybody to know that I am back, so don’t blink and anything can happen.”

Golden Garcia weighed 135 lbs. at Thursday’s weigh-in. Hector Garcia was 135.2 lbs.

The Fight will be streamed live on our Facebook page, Beto Duran will handle blow-by-blow duties, while Doug Fischer provides expert, color commentary.

The livestream starts at 8:00 p.m. PT / 11:00 p.m. ET.

Garcia is a five-year veteran of the professional ranks and is promoted by Banner Promotions.

Golden is co-managed and co-trained by Otis and Howard Grant.

