Undefeated Lightweight Golden Garcia In Action On Friday Night

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

This Friday night, undefeated lightweight Golden Garcia will be in action when he takes on Hector Garcia in a six-round bout at The Doubletree on Ontario, California.

Golden Garcia has a record of 11-0-1 with six knockouts, and he will be making his American debut.

The 31 year-old native of Montreal, Canada, has a win over Oscar Mejia (10-2-1). In his last bout, Garcia stopped 47-fight veteran Adalberto Borquez on March 24, 2018.

See Also

“Camp went great. I was finally able to train twice a day for a full camp. This was the best camp that I have had,” said Golden Garcia.

“I am excited to get back in there, and do what I do best.”

Despite not knowing much about his opponent, Golden Garcia is very confident in Friday night’s outcome.

“I have not seen much on him. I just met him in the hotel, but I am ready for whatever he brings. I think this is a huge opportunity for me, and I am ready to show everybody what I can do. This fight will lead to bigger and better fights. I just want everybody to know that I am back, so don’t blink and anything can happen.”

Golden Garcia weighed 135 lbs. at Thursday’s weigh-in. Hector Garcia was 135.2 lbs.

The Fight will be streamed live on our Facebook page, Beto Duran will handle blow-by-blow duties, while Doug Fischer provides expert, color commentary.

The livestream starts at 8:00 p.m. PT / 11:00 p.m. ET.

Garcia is a five-year veteran of the professional ranks and is promoted by Banner Promotions.

Golden is co-managed and co-trained by Otis and Howard Grant.

Read more articles about: golden garcia

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.