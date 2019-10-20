Ben Davison denies Tyson Fury removes padding from his gloves for sparring

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Tyson Fury’s coach Ben Davison has responded to accusations from sparring partner Nicholas Asberry that the former heavyweight champion removes the padding from his gloves before training.

American Asberry, who hasn’t fought since losing by TKO3 to Malcolm Tann three years ago, made the claim in a video posted online.

“This is Tyson’s s*** and these are the sparring gloves we’ve been sparring with,” Asberry said in the video he posted to social media.

“You can see there’s no f****** padding in here. All the padding is in the back of his f****** glove. Look at that s***.

“I could touch the other side of my finger. There’s s*** falling out from the middle of the glove.”

Davison hit back at the allegation when a fan posted a question to him about it on social media.

“What do you think mate? Tyson/or team taking padding out his gloves to hurt sparring partners,” he posted. “When they only do 1-2 maybe 3 rounds at a time in and out? For their benefit.

“Funny how Tyson has great relationship with everybody he spars. Convenient timing too.”

Fury is set to make his WWE debut at the end of the month and is loosely scheduled to face WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder in a rematch in February.

The British heavyweight was forced to settle for a split draw in their first encounter in Los Angeles last December after being knocked down twice late in the fight.

Fury is currently recovering from two deep cuts he suffered in his 12-round decision win over Otto Wallin last month.

Wilder is due to make the 10th defence of his world championship belt against Luis Ortiz at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on November 23.

The American previously defeated Cuba’s Ortiz by 10th round stoppage in March last year.

