Erickson Lubin ready to make statement against Nathaniel Gallimore

Junior middleweight contender Erickson ‘The Hammer’ Lubin 21-1 (16) is looking forward to a war with Nathaniel Gallimore 21-3-1 (17) when the pair meet at Santander Arena in Reading, Pennsylvania on October 26.

“Gallimore is a banger, he comes forward and puts a lot of pressure on his opponents,” the WBC number two contender said.

“He has fought a lot of good fighters like Julian Williams and has nothing to lose. We’re both big punchers and the fans should expect an action-packed fight. I’m putting in the work so that I’m the last man standing.”

The 24-year-old Lubin has bounced back from is lone defeat to Jermell Charlo two years ago, scoring three consecutive stoppage victories.

“It is an honor to be fighting in the main event on SHOWTIME,” said Lubin. “This is a great opportunity to display my skills in front of a large audience of boxing fans and show that I’m still getting better.

“I have been working extremely hard and I’m super focused. This will be a special fight and evening for myself and my family.”

Lubin is in camp with trainer Kevin Cunningham in West Palm Beach for what will be their third fight together.

“It is great having Kevin Cunningham in my corner and running my camp,” Lubin said.

“This is a 12-round fight and he has the experience working with world champions who have fought twelve rounds, so I know I’m in good hands. Camp has been intense, but I’m feeling good, I’m healthy and ready to leave it all in the ring.”

Victory over Gallimore will open up a wealth of possibilities Lubin, including big fights against IBF and WBA champion Williams, WBC champion Tony Harrison or former champion Jermell Charlo in a rematch, especially if he regains the title in his rematch against Harrison.

“I think the 154-pound weight class is the best division in boxing,” said Lubin. “We have a lot of good fighters, but I don’t see any of the fighters in this division as unbeatable.

“I am completely focused on my fight on October 26, but if I can make a statement in this performance, I know I am knocking on the door of a world title shot.”

