Lewis Ritson outpoints Robbie Davies Jr in a war

In a WBA junior welterweight world title eliminator Lewis Ritson 20-1 (12) scored a 12-round unanimous decision victory over Robbie Davies Jr 19-2 (13) at the Newcastle Arena in Newcastle, England on Saturday night.

The 12-round war was scored 117-112, 116-112 and 116-112.

“I showed people I can box and I showed them I’ve got the engine to go over 12 rounds. This is redemption for me, 100%,” Ritson said after the fight. “It takes two to tango. Robbie done his part.”

The fight started fast and didn’t let up until the mid-rounds with Ritson and Davies Jr setting an electric pace as they traded bombs on the inside.

Ritson bloodied Davies’ nose in the fourth and began to box from range in the sixth with Davies switching southpaw at times to break up his attack.

The seventh was a strong round for Ritson but Davies rallied in the eight, snapping his head back with an eye-catching right hand.

Davies had the better in the ninth as he forced the fight back inside, bulling Ritson to the corner and throwing short, hard shots.

The pace slowed a little in the 10th but Davies managed to land a lead left hook which Ritson responded to with a lead right on his own.

Ritson upped his workrate in the 11th to land some good sharp shots to take the round.

Sensing he was behind, Davies came out strong to pile on the pressure in the final round, forcing the fight inside and landing jarring shots to the body and head.

The fight finished as it started with both men trading in the trenches.

With the win Ritson puts himself in contention to face the winner of the World Boxing Super Series final next weekend between IBF champion Josh Taylor and WBA champion Regis Prograis.

“I’ll have life changing money with my next fight against Josh Taylor or Prograis. Happy days,” Ritson said.

