Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

WBO light heavyweight champion Sergey Kovalev 34-3-1 (29) is champing at the bit to get his hands on Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez 52-1-2 (35) ahead of their November 2 clash at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada.

World middleweight champion Alvarez is jumping up two weight classes in his bid to become a world champion in four different divisions but Kovalev insists the 29-year-old Mexican superstar is biting off more than he can chew.

“I want to say that I’m really excited about my next fight with Canelo Alvarez. I must show the world that I deserve to be the best in light heavyweight division,” Kovalev said.

“This is huge goal in my boxing career from when I was a young guy. Canelo is really talented and really famous, so this is a lot of pressure to me, but believe me, I’m in boxing already since I was 11 years old and I should be fine. It’s nothing for me. I should just get inside the ring and do my best job.”

Kovalev credited his new team with revitalising his career after his shock seventh-round knockout loss to Eleider Alvarez last year.

“I want to say one more thing that right now I have a great team with great coaches – Buddy McGirt and Teddy Cruz – and right now I’m feeling really comfortable with my team,” he said.

“In our team I have good emotions, and right now all of us follow our dream and get victory over Canelo.”

A loss to Alvarez will set Kovalev back, something the 36-year-old Russian readily admits.

“I respect Canelo because he goes right now up two divisions, and this is a huge goal for him and also for myself,” he said.

“Canelo wants to try get title in light heavyweight division, and if he will not get the title nobody will say, ‘Eh you lose.’ He has nothing to lose. He is just trying.

“But I should defend my title. I will defend my title. If I lose, I lose more than Canelo lose. Canelo, he is trying to make his history but I’m here. I’m in my position.”

