Dereck Chisora vs David Price Odds & Preview

Dereck Chisora (31-9, 22 KO) was due to face Joseph Parker on October 26th, but the New Zealander was forced to withdraw last week due to an illness apparently brought on by a spider bite. But fans at The O2 Arena will still be in for a show, as veteran Briton David Price (25-6, 20 KO) has stepped in to face his compatriot in London.

Unlike many boxers who step in at the last minute, Price will be fight-ready on Saturday. He was already scheduled to fight in November and has been staying active, with two wins under his belt already in 2019: a 5th-round DQ win over Kash Ali in March, followed by a 10th-round retirement win over Dave Allen in July.

For Chisora, the swap of opponents also means a massive swing in his odds. The Londoner was a 7/4 underdog against Parker, according to MyTopSportsbooks.com. Now that the 36-year-old Price has stepped in, Chisora (35 years old, himself) has become a 1/4 favorite, with Price sitting as a 4/1 ‘dog.

But laying money on Chisora will mean backing a boxer who is taking a highly unusual approach to this fight.

👨‍🏫 Dereck Chisora has told media he is going to train and corner himself for his fight against David Price on October 26th. It was announced last month that he is no longer working with Dave Coldwell and he’s since decided against hiring someone new. — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) October 11, 2019

Yes, despite winning his last two fights in relatively impressive fashion, Chisora has split with his trainer (Dave Coldwell) and will be cornering himself on fight night. He’s also stated that he intends to fight Jarrell Miller after beating Price.

With Chisora’s over-confidence and strange approach, it’s tempting to bet on Price as a huge longshot and hope for a windfall. But ultimately, the high-motor style of Chisora, coupled with a rather large hand-speed advantage, is going to wear down the goliath Price, who stands 6’8” tall. Look for this one to end in either a late-round stoppage for Chisora or a decisive points win.

