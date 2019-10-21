Frank Bruno is making a comeback!

John lives in UK and loves attending and supporting small hall shows. He lives in England, UK and attends local shows in London. He loves writing about boxing betting and particular likes when an underdog wins against all odds.

Former world heavyweight champion Frank Bruno is set for a return to boxing after being granted a British Boxing Board of Control license that allows him to become a trainer.

Franklin Roy Bruno, born on November 16, 1961, was a British sporting icon during his boxing career. His deep, rolling chuckle, his dialogue with well-known television commentator Harry Carpenter, plus his appearances in pantomime endeared the heavyweight to the public.

Frank Bruno also talked about his depression, when asked how drugs had affected him, he said: “They made me suicidal – mess up your head, mess up your clock – you can’t sleep. I’m walking around break-dancing I’ve got so much energy. “I feel like superman, I’m going to the gym all the time, working hard – that’s why I’ve got to come into boxing … to get this out of my system because I don’t want to end up in Broadmoor hospital.” The former WBC heavyweight then repeated: “I’m coming back into boxing.”

Record of Frank Bruno’s Boxing Career

Compiled an amateur record of 20-1 and won the ABA Heavyweight Championship in 1980.

Won his first 21 professional fights by knockout.

Suffered his first loss against future WBA Heavyweight Champion James (Bonecrusher) Smith on May 13, 1984. Smith, behind on points, stopped Bruno in the tenth and final round.

Knocked out former WBA Heavyweight Champion Gerrie Coetzee in one round on March 4, 1986.

Knocked out in eleven rounds by WBA Heavyweight Champion Tim Witherspoon on July 19, 1986.

Knocked out in five rounds by Undisputed World Heavyweight Champion Mike Tyson on February 25, 1989.

Knocked out in seven rounds by WBC Heavyweight Champion Lennox Lewis on October 1, 1993.

In his fourth attempt at a world title, Bruno defeated Oliver McCall by a twelve-round unanimous decision to win the WBC Heavyweight Championship on September 2, 1995.

Lost the WBC Heavyweight Championship to Mike Tyson by a third-round knockout on March 16, 1996.

Betting on Boxing

The nature of boxing means that there is a limited range of betting markets, compared with other sports like soccer. Boxing and betting have gone hand-in-hand for many years, perhaps a little too closely at times. On boxing bets, your fighter must win the fight or you lose your wager. If the fight was declared a draw, bets on both fighters are declared losers. If you bet on the draw, then congratulations, you just won a nice chunk of change.

It’s important to note that if the fight you are betting on does not have the option of betting on a draw and the fight ends in a draw, all wagers are refunded, as it is treated as a tie bet in other sports.

There are usually six different types of boxing bets that are offered by operators in the run-up to a fight:

Bout betting

There are three possible outcomes in any bout, and that is either boxer to win or the fight to end in a draw. In the money line market, you’re betting on which one of the three will happen.

Round bet

As well as predicting the winner of a fight, you can also place a wager on the number of rounds that the bout will last, predicting under or over the line given by the book.

Round group betting

Similar to round betting, this offers a little more flexibility when it comes to picking which round the fight will end. It’s often preferred by punters because choosing the exact round is very difficult to do.

Method of victory

The other main proposition wager for boxing matches is betting if a fighter will win by a stoppage or knockout.

Fight to go the distance

A simple yes or no bet on whether the fight will last all 12 rounds. It’s well worth doing your research on the participants’ recent form before approaching this one.

Over/under rounds

This bet allows you to predict whether the fight will last for more or less than the allocated amount of rounds. For example, if you wager on over 8.5 rounds you would lose if stopped in the 8th or before, but win if it lasted until the 9th or later.

Social media makes it easier to stay in touch with what is going on around a fight – maybe you’ve heard a boxer is sparring well, or they have sent out a very confident tweet. Maybe a fighter is nursing an injury or struggling to make weight. Use all these factors in evaluating a fight, and you’ll be in a good position. With every person having their mobile device, both mobile and social gaming have a huge impact on the online betting world. There has been an increase in people choosing to use their phones for betting. With the passing of time, the gambling and betting industry has exhibited numerous transformations over the course of the past decades. Now, in the modern world, these changes remain and have evolved to include technological advancements.

Websites like Max Free Bets are offering exclusive offers and sites that Stream the boxing live.

