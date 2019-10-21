Heffron happy to test drive Bentley

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

MARK HEFFRON REVEALED that he would be more than open to a battle of the middleweight bangers against Denzel Bentley if there is a belt at stake.

Heffron moved to 24-1 on Saturday in Leeds with a first round stoppage of the usually durable Rui Manuel Pavanito and is now on a sequence of three straight victories since his only setback against Liam Williams in December of last year.

Bentley from Battersea is 11-0 and the heavy-handed 24-year-old is making quite a name for himself, blasting out Kelcie Ball inside a round last time out at the Royal Albert Hall in September.

See Also

Both men carry formidable punching power, with Heffron having stopped 18 of his 24 losing opponents, with Bentley’s KO-ratio standing at nine out of 11.

It would have all the makings of a fan-friendly war where something would have to give and Bentley, 24, has previously expressed willingness on his part to engage in what would be a mighty collision.

The 27-year-old Heffron shares those sentiments.

“Yeah I’ve seen that in an interview with him,” said the Oldham man. “He is a good operator and a good fighter – and it would be a top fight. I would definitely do it if there is a good title on the line and it makes sense. I would fight anybody.

“I want titles and want something that means something,” added Heffron who, ideally, would relish another crack at the British title.

Heffron secured himself mandatory position for the middleweight edition of the Lonsdale belt and was initially lined up to fight the then champion Jason Welborn in December. Welborn then relinquished the title and Heffron subsequently accepted an invitation to fight the already world-level Williams for the vacant title.

He has no regrets over taking such a big step up, even though it resulted in a punishing 10th round stoppage.

“I am not in this game to avoid anyone and when the fight got offered to me, I took it. I couldn’t not take the fight. You learn a lot from your mistakes and I learned a lot from that fight. I am ready to move on now.”

Read more articles about: Denzel Bentley, Mark Heffron

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.