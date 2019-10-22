Andy Ruiz Jr insists it will be repeat and not revenge in Saudi Arabia

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Unified heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr 33-1 (22) insists he will prove his shock win over Anthony Joshua 22-1 (21) in June was no fluke when the pair rematch in Saudi Arabia on December 7.

“I’m ready for this fight. We are doing good staying focused and disciplined,” Ruiz told Fightnews.com. “We are ready for December 7th. I know he will have tricks up his sleeve.”

The 30-year-old said he is excited about the state of the heavyweight division and gave his take on the WBC heavyweight championship fight between Deontay Wilder and Luis Ortiz.

See Also

“The heavyweight division is back. That is where the action is at,” Ruiz said. “I see Wilder taking him out. I think he will win by knockout.

“There is a lot of competition. Wilder, (Tyson) Fury, (Dereck) Chisora. The main thing is to focus. I have these belts and I will die trying to keep them.

“First I want to focus on this fight and win. Then we will think about another opponent.”

Ruiz Jr was initially reluctant to travel to Saudi Arabia for the Joshua rematch but has since softened his stance.

“At first I was like damn we are going all the way over there but going out there but it’s beautiful. I will show them all what I’m about,” he said.

“We just have to adjust. We are going out there like two to three weeks before the fight. This isn’t my first time fighting overseas.”

Ruiz is out to prove the first result was no accident.

“I talked to him at the press conference. He said he will be boxing around but whatever he does we will be ready. I think he will try to win on points. The best thing for me is to throw my combinations,” Ruiz said.

“He has more pressure than I do. I just have to do what I have to do and focus on winning December 7th.”

Trainer Manny Robles added: “Is he going to stand there and fight with Andy or will he keep him at a distance?

“I told Andy this is the eighth round. We stopped him in the seventh. Now it’s time to put the pedal to the metal and do what we did the first fight.”

Read more articles about: Andy Ruiz, Anthony Joshua

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.