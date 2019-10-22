Dave Allen breaks down Dereck Chisora-David Price, picks winner

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

David Price has all the tools to spring the upset on Dereck Chisora but a short preparation time could be downfall, according to Dave Allen.

The Doncaster heavyweight was stopped in 10 rounds by Price in July but has since teamed up with his former adversary offering his services as a sparring partner ahead of the Chisora-Price clash at the O2 Arena in London this Saturday on the undercard of the final of the World Boxing Super Series between junior welterweights Josh Taylor and Regis Prograis.

Prices comes into the fight as a late replacement for former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker after the New Zealander withdrew at the start of the month after falling ill following a suspected spider bite.

See Also

Allen says the 36-year-old Price has total confidence in his ability to win the fight despite the short notice.

“He knows it’s a very big ask. He knows it’s short notice, but he genuinely does believe it’s a fight he can win, and he will win. I’m intrigued about how it plays out,” Allen told Sky Sports.

“I don’t think he punches hard enough to take him out with one shot. Chisora is an unbelievably tough man, however, he has all the tools to make Derek Chisora look very silly and beat him up, and stop him in the same fashion that he did to me.”

Despite Price’s confidence, Allen says he is still leaning towards Chisora in this match-up.

“I think Chisora stops David,” he said. “Ideally David could have done with a little more time. I think Chisora stylistically is all wrong for him.

“I believe the best David Price beats the best Derek Chisora. We’ve seen the best David Price once in 31 professional fights, unluckily against myself. If I was betting my life on it, I would go Chisora, but David is a live underdog.”

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.