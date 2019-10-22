Demond Nicholson decisions Lee at Maryland Live Casino

I am the owner of Ringnews24 and the KO Boxing Forum. I love watching and talking boxing with fans, and members can find me on Ringnews24’s KO Boxing Forum. I enjoy interviewing boxers and watching old, new and classic fights.

Demond Nicholson won an eight-round unanimous decision over Devaun Lee in the super middleweight main event this past Friday night at Maryland Live Casino in Hanover, Maryland.

The bout headlined a near-sellout card promoted by Jeter Promotions. This was the 4th successful promotion at the Casino for Jeter Promotions.

Nicholson of Laurel, Maryland won by scores of 79-73 on all cards and is now 22-3-1. Lee, of Brooklyn, NY competed in the most recent season of The Contender is now 10-7-1.

Danny Kelly got the biggest win of his career as he stopped Nick Kisner in round three of their scheduled eight-round heavyweight bout.

Kelly dropped Kisner twice in round two, and finished the fight with a knockdown in round three, and the bout was stopped at 1:04.

Kelly of Washington, DC is 10-3-1 with nine knockouts. Kisner of Baltimore, Maryland.

Malik Loften stopped Omar Etheridge in round two of their super featherweight bout.

Loften dropped Etheridge with a body shot, and the bout was stopped at 2:20 of round two.

Loften is 4-1 with two knockouts. Etheridge is 3-2.

Jeter Promotions signee Ebrima Jawara scored an exciting six-round unanimous decision over James Early in a super featherweight bout.

Jawara of Germantown, Maryland won on all cards 59-56 and the Germantown, Maryland native is 3-1. Early is 4-5.

Jay Stancil III won a four-round unanimous decision over Ransley Washington in a bantamweight fight.

Stancil of Clinton, Maryland won by scores of 40-36 twice and 39-37 to win his pro debut. Washington was also makinghis pro debut.

Baltimore Policeman and Jeter Promotions signee Brandon Chambers won a four-round unanimous decision over Christopher Haney in a lightweight fight.

Chambers of Baltimore won by scores of 40-36 and 39-37 twice, and is now 2-0-1. Haney is 0-4-2.

In a battle of pro debuting super featherweights, Blaze Fidler Hernandez and Antonio Dunton-El.

Each fighter took a 39-37 card, and a 3rd card read even 38-38.

