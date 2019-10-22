Dereck Chisora: “I’ve been waiting 18 years to fight David Price”

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

It’s taken 18 years, but Dereck Chisora 31-9 (22) will finally get the chance to fight David Price 25-6 (20) when the pair meet at the O2 Arena in London on Saturday night.

The fight will take place on the undercard of the final of the World Boxing Super Series between IBF junior welterweight champion Josh Taylor and WBA champion Regis Prograis.

Chisora was scheduled to face Joseph Parker before the New Zealander was forced to withdraw after falling ill following a suspected spider bite.

Now Chisora is looking forward to testing his mettle against the 6-foot-8 Price.

“I’ve known him since the amateur days,” Chisora said to the Mirror. “It was around 2001, 2003 and everyone wanted to be in Boxing News in them days.

“You’d open up the back page and David Price is down as the No.1 England fighter and you would think, ‘Who the f* is this guy?’.

“Then one day they put a picture of him in there and I was like, ‘Wow, he’s the big guy from up north’.

“I was thinking then I wanted to fight him but it never happened.”

The 35-year-old Chisora has had some ups and downs in his career, including a loss to Dillian Whyte last December, but he has rebounded with victories over Artur Szpilka and Senad Gashi.

The Londoner insists he still has more to offer the sport.

“I look at my training schedule and I beat my previous numbers, I am keeping up with the younger guys. It’s not time yet,” Chisora said.

“I believe I can still give great fights. Some people haven’t had the opportunities I’ve had but now it’s more about fighting and giving the fans what they want.

“Hit me with a sledgehammer and I’m still coming.”

