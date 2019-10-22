Efe Ajagba Withdraws From Fight With Back Injury

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Unbeaten hard hitting nigerian heavyweight contender Efe “The One And Only” Ajagba 11-0 (9 KOs), has withdrawn from Saturday’s fight against once beaten Jack Mulowayi (7-1-1, 3 KOs) after injuring his back in training last week. Unbeaten Cuban slugger Frank Sanchez (13-0, 11 KOs) will step in to face Mulowayi in an eight-rounder to open the Showtime boxing telecast this Saturday from Santander Arena in Reading, Pennsylvania.

This boxing event is headlined by super welterweight contender Erickson “Hammer” Lubin taking on Nathaniel Gallimore in a 10-round main event showdown. Former lightweight world champion Robert Easter, Jr. will make his super lightweight debut against Adrian “El Tigre” Granados in a 10-round co-feature.

Highlighting the action packed non-televised portion of the card is a fight featuring undefeated 2016 Lithuanian Olympian Eimantas Stanionis 8-0 (5 KOs), squaring off against Lancaster, Pennsylvania’s Evincii Dixon in a welterweight bout.

