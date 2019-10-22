Oscar De La Hoya denies sexual assault claim

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Oscar De La Hoya has publicly denied claims of sexual assault after TMZ released details of the allegations this week.

“A frivolous lawsuit was filed recently alleging that Oscar De La Hoya sexually assaulted ‘Jane Doe,’ which is completely false,” the statement read.

“Oscar is a very successful businessman, running one of the country’s leading sports and entertainment companies – thus a prime target.

“It is worth noting that both recent lawsuits have been filed by the same attorney who is looking to make a name for himself.

“We vehemently deny these allegations and look forward to vigorously defending Oscar’s good name and reputation.”

According to the report at TMZ, the lawsuits alleges the woman identified only as ‘Jane Doe’ attended De La Hoya’s new property at Pasadena where she saw “a bag of what appeared to be cocaine” in his kitchen.

Doe claimed De La Hoya became intoxicated before making sexual advances, which she rebuffed, before he “ultimately held her down with one arm while forcefully trying to insert his fist into Plaintiff’s vagina.”

In her suit, Doe claims she “repeatedly said no and demanded that De La Hoya stop. However, De La Hoya overpowered her and suddenly and forcefully pushed his hand and fist into Plaintiff’s vagina.”

Doe says she screamed in pain and yelled at De La Hoya, but the former champion boxer simply laughed and told her to drink a shot of alcohol, which she refused before leaving the house.

After the incident, Doe claims she “felt extreme swelling and pain for which she was prescribed medication at urgent care.”

She also says she “sought treatment with a Doctor of Psychology and Certified Sex Therapist who diagnosed Plaintiff with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder arising from the sexual battery by De La Hoya.”

