Criticism from Floyd Mayweather spurs Regis Prograis on

A chance meeting with Floyd Mayweather in a New Orleans nightclub inspired Regis Prograis to seek out the best opposition to further his career.

The undefeated WBA junior welterweight champion opened up about the meeting ahead of his unification bout with IBF champion Josh Taylor in the final of the World Boxing Super Series at the O2 Arena in London this Saturday night.

It is a fight between two of the finest in the division and the type of bout the American insists he has wanted to be involved in since Mayweather questioned his record when they met in a New Orleans nightclub in 2017.

In 2017 at the club Prograis introduced himself to Mayweather and told him he was a rising star with a 19-0 record, but American superstar was unimpressed.

“I hung with Floyd Mayweather in New Orleans for an NBA All-Star weekend, at the time I was 19-0 with 16 KOs and he was just like, ‘Who did you fight?’,” the 30-year-old Prograis said.

“It was true, I hadn’t beaten any world champion. It’s all about your competition.

“I wasn’t hurt by it. It’s Floyd, he’s like that. He is one of the greatest fighters that ever did it. I was like, ‘Alright, watch this then’.

“It inspired me, it was an inspiration. For me it was motivation, it was inspiration to fight top competition.

“That is why I entered the World Boxing Super Series.

“I couldn’t wait to fight Josh Taylor. I feel he is the best in the world at 140lbs behind me so that’s why I want to fight him.

“For me it is about fighting the best. You might not have a lot of champions that’s fighting top competition, but that’s what I want to be. That’s how you become a superstar.

“Floyd was America’s last superstar, he beat the most world champions in history. That’s how you do it.

“You have to keep beating top quality opponents.”

