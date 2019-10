RJJ Boxing on UFC FIGHT PASS FACT SHEET for this Friday in Reno, NV

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

WHAT: RJJ Boxing on UFC FIGHT PASS professional boxing

MAIN EVENT – SUPER LIGHTWEIGHTS (8)*

Kendo “Tremendo” Castasneda (16-0, 7 KOs), San Antonio, TX

vs.

Stan “The Man” Martyniouk (20-2, 6 KOs), Belmont, CA by way of Estonia

CO-FEATURE – BANTAMWEIGHTS (8)*

Oscar “Chapito” Vazquez (15-2, 3 KOs), Reno, NV

vs,

Gilberto Mendoza (15-7-2, 7 KOs), Modesto, CA by way of Mexico

FEATHERWEIGHTS (4)*

Ricardo Lucio (2-0,2 KOs), Reno, NV

vs.

Mobley Villegas (2-0, 2 KOs), Amarillo, TX

FEMALE FEATHERWEIGHTS (6)*

Rosalinda Rodriguez (10-2, 2 KOs), Miami, FL

vs.

Myrka Aguayo (2-1), Tijuana, Mexico

LIGHTWEIGHTS (4)*

Peter Cortez (1-1), Reno, NV

vs.

Daquan Mays (3-0, 1 KO), Las Vegas, NV

LIGHTWEIGHTS (4)

Kenny Davis, Jr. (0-2-1), Reno, NV

vs.

Phillip Schwartz (0-2), Stockton, CA

(all fights & fighters subject to change)

*denotes streaming live on UFC FIGHT PASS

WHERE: Silver Legacy Resort Casino, Reno, NV

WHEN: Friday, October 25, 2019

CO-PROMOTERS: RJJ Boxing Promotions & Joey Gilbert Promotions in association with Silver Legacy Resort Casino at THE ROW

LIVE STREAM: Exclusively on UFC FIGHT PASS, the world’s leading digital subscription service for combat sports, starting at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT, from inside Grande Exposition Hall at Silver Legacy.

BROADCASTERS: Sean Wheelock (blow-by-blow), and James “Smitty” Smith (color commentator)

RING ANNOUNCER: Thomas Treiber

TICKETS: $25, $45 and $65 and can be purchased at the Silver Legacy Box Office, Ticketmaster.com or by calling 775-325-7401 or 1-800-MUST-SEE.

Other: Doors open at 5 p.m. PT, first bout 5:45 p.m. PT, and UFC FIGHT PASS starts at 7 p.m. PT / 10 p.m. ET

