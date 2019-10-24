Chris Eubank Jr poised for US debut against Matt Korobov at middleweight

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Chris Eubank Jr 28-2 (21) will drop back down to the middleweight division to face Matt Korobov 28-2-1 (14) for the interim WBA 160-pound title.

The bout will take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on December 7 on the undercard of the WBC middleweight title defence of Jermall Charlo against Dennis Hogan.

The fight will be Eubank Jr’s first at middleweight in almost three years and will also mark his US debut.

“I’m ready to take the United States and the middleweight division by storm,” Eubank Jr said. “I’m excited to come down to 160-pounds where I naturally belong and I don’t see anybody being able to touch me at this weight.

“America is where I learned hoe to fight as an amateur in Las Vegas and 13 years later I’m finally going to make my US professional debut.

“I can’t wait to show the fans in the US that I’m the best middleweight in the world.”

Korobov is equally bullish about his chances.

“I am more motivated for this fight than any other so far in my career,” Korobov said.

“Against Jermall Charlo, I didn’t get the decision. In my mind, I won that fight at Barclays Center.

“This time around, I will leave no doubt against Eubank. This opportunity gives me a chance to right a wrong.

“Fans will see the best Matt Korobov on December 7.”

“Chris Eubank Jr vs Matt Korobov is a high stakes showdown that makes Saturday, December 7 a tremendous night of championship middleweight action live on SHOWTIME at Barclays Center in Brooklyn,” said Tom Brown, president of TGB Promotions.

“Chris Eubank Jr is already a star in the UK. He is poised to make a big splash in his U.S. debut.

“Matt Korobov is eager to build on his impressive performance in a loss to Jermall Charlo last year.

“Expect fireworks as Eubank and Korobov look to steal the show and walk away with the title on December 7.”

