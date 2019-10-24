Dereck Chisora coming in hot for David Price bout

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Dereck Chisora 31-9 (22) has promised to bring the pain when he faces David Price 25-6 (20) in a heavyweight blockbuster on the undercard of the Regis Prograis vs Josh Taylor junior welterweight unification fight at the O2 Arena in London on Saturday night.

“We are bringing WAR! I am ready for whatever he has, nothing fazes me and all I’m saying to David Price is just be ready,” Chisora said at the final press conference.

“Everybody has power in the boxing game. He has to be aware of what I can do to. We’re going to bring war, I can’t box.

“Listen, I don’t need to sell anything. You’re not in my league, you don’t understand.

“Bing, bing, bombs away, he’s getting knocked out!

“I’m happy to walk onto one but I will deliver one.”

Price said: “I know Dereck needs this to get himself up for the fight. That’s sound, because the last thing Dereck needs is to be shaking my hand, because we do like each other, and it’s cool. That’s fine. This is business, 100 per cent.

“I expect it to be a long fight and a painful fight for Dereck because my accuracy is the telling point. I expect a knockout win.

“Taking the Chisora fight was a no brainer! The upside of this fight is massive and we are ready to go toe-to-toe on Saturday night.”

Chisora’s manager David Haye added: “Price is a weapon, I’ve sparred with him over the years, he has genuine world-class power.

“He’s the hardest person I’ve been hit by, behind Deontay Wilder. David Price is no joke! When a fighter has nothing to lose, they’re very dangerous.

“Dereck is twelve-round fit. He knows this is no joke and that you cannot underestimate any heavyweight. The fans are in for a real treat.”

