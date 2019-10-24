Eddie Hearn slams WBC decision to make Dillian Whyte wait until 2021 for world title shot

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Promoter Eddie Hearn has reacted angrily at news from the WBC that heavyweight contender Dillian Whyte 26-1 (18) will have to wait 16 months before being installed as mandatory challenger following his failed drugs test.

Whyte defeated Oscar Rivas in July to become the mandatory contender to WBC champion Deontay Wilder before his status was suspended by the WBC following an adverse finding in a drugs test conducted by UK Anti-Doping (UKAD).

In a statement on Wednesday night the WBC said: “If his situation is resolved, he will become the mandatory challenger for February, 2021.”

Hearn labelled the decision as “frustrating” and “ridiculous”.

“Whyte deserves his shot at the world title. The UKAD situation is frustrating, we’re still waiting for them to issue a statement,” Hearn said to Sky Sports.

“Whyte is cleared to box today, tomorrow or December. But we want clarification from the body who are supposed to be in charge. We want transparency.

“Whyte will be back in the ring soon and I believe he deserves a shot at the world championship.”

The move by the WBC leaves the undefeated Wilder free to face Tyson Fury in the new year providing he comes through his rematch with Luis Ortiz on November 23 unscathed.

Wilder and Fury battled to a controversial split draw in Los Angeles last December and the WBC ordered an immediate rematch.

Fury is recovering from stitches to two cuts to his eye sustained in his tougher than expected win over Otto Wallin in Las Vegas last month.

“It’s frustrating because the original resolution had Whyte as mandatory to the winner of Wilder vs Fury,” Hearn continued.

“Whyte is still mandatory but it’s been put back to 2021. It’s ridiculous.

“The WBC will probably make Wilder the ‘franchise’ champion, anyway.”

