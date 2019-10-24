Freddie Roach nominates next opponent for Manny Pacquiao’s February ring return

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Freddie Roach has revealed WBA welterweight champion Manny Pacquiao 62-7-2 (39) will likely return to the ring in February against former world champion Danny Garcia 35-2 (21).

The 40-year-old Filipino superstar had previously been linked with IBF 147-pound champion Errol Spence Jr, but that bout seems unlikely in the immediate future after the Texan suffered injuries in a single vehicle high-speed car crash earlier this month.

Speaking to Fighthype, Roach outlined plans for Pacquiao’s next fight.

“I believe in February. They’ve been talking about a February fight,” Roach said. “Danny Garcia looks like a good fight. He’s a hell of a fighter.”

Garcia was last in action in April when he knocked out Adrian Granados in seven rounds in Carson, California. His two professional losses have come in close fights on points to Shawn Porter and Keith Thurman in world championship bouts.

Another name that has been mentioned for Pacquiao is Mikey Garcia, who was battered from pillar to post in his welterweight debut against Spence back in March and hasn’t fought since.

Roach dismissed the viability of making a fight between Pacquiao and Garcia with the popular Californian coming off a loss.

“Mikey Garcia, he lost badly in his last fight. I don’t think people will be interested in that so much,” Roach said.

“To make that (Pacquiao) fight he has to win.”

Meanwhile, Shawn Porter made a strong case for a crack at Pacquiao with his highly competitive split decision loss to Spence last month.

“Me and Pac is realistic,” Porter said. “The fight with Manny Pacquiao and Shawn Porter – I think that makes more than enough sense. If ya’ll want something exciting, if ya’ll want a great fight, competitive fight you get that from Shawn Porter and Manny Pacquiao.”

