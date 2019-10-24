Raeese Aleem Looking to Have a Spectacular Performance this Saturday in Reading PA

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Prince Ranch Boxing’s undefeated super bantamweight prospect, Raeese “The Beast” Aleem (14-0, 8 KOs), will return to the ring on Saturday, October 26, from Santander Arena in Reading, Pa, against Saul Eduardo Hernandez (14-14, 9 KOs). The 10-round bout will take place off TV on the undercard of Erickson Lubin vs Nathaniel Gallimore.

“I am looking to make a statement to prove I’m ready to step in competition,” said Aleem, who is promoted by Marshall Kauffman’s Kings Promotions. “I have been grinding, I have been working hard, and now I have a great chance to make an impression on the boxing world with a memorable performance. I know there will be a lot of important boxing executives who will be in attendance, so I going to put on the type of show that will make Showtime want to put me on television.”

“Aleem is a tremendous fighter, who has all the tools to be a world champion,” said Greg Hannley of Prince Ranch Boxing, Aleem’s manager. “He’s great in many areas of his game and are very confident in Aleem’s ability to make an impact on the entire super-bantamweight division. We expect him to end the year strong and follow it up with a big 2020.”

Aleem defeated unbeaten fighter Marcus Bates in 2018 and has followed up with impressive wins against tough experienced opponents. Aleem is a prospect on the rise who is showing that he is ready to contend.

“I want to prove that I am the best super bantamweight in the division,” Aleem continued. “Fighting the best available opponents in the division is what I’m seeking. I’m ready to take may career to the next level.”

Aleem’s opponent Eduardo Hernandez has faced some of the best of the division having fought Luis Nery (30-0, 24 KOs), Francisco De Vaca (20-1, 6 KOs), Joshua Franco (15-1-2, 7 KOs), and Gary Antonio Russell (15-0, 11 KOs), making him a formidable foe.

