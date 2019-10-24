The Ali Trophy unveiled as Prograis takes in The O2 in London

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Regis Prograis (24-0, 12 KOs) got a first glimpse of the Muhammad Ali trophy when he looked in on The O2 Arena ahead of Saturday’s World Boxing Super Series Super-Lightweight Final against Josh Taylor (15-0, 12 KOs).

The Greatest Prize in Boxing has arrived in England’s capital, and the tournament No. 1 seed saw it up close Tuesday at display at the venue for the exciting conclusion of the 140lbs edition of the WBSS.

“I’ve been looking up to Ali my entire life,” said the 30-year-old American. “I’ve read all of his books and he is a legend both inside and outside of the ring.

“Saturday I will be in the biggest fight of my life with a chance to

win the World Boxing Super Series final and the Muhammad Ali Trophy. It looks amazing and I can’t wait to fight for it here at The O2!”

Prograis is not alone with his desire to take home the Ali Trophy.

“I’ve been visualising lifting that trophy,” Scotland’s Josh Taylor has told. “Posing for the pictures at the end of the fight with the belts and the trophy. I’ve envisioned and visualised this for ages since this tournament came around.”

Tomorrow the coveted trophy will arrive at Highbury, the former home of Arsenal Football Club, as a tribute to Muhammad Ali’s legacy in London.

During his outstanding career, Ali boxed three times in London — at Wembley, Highbury and Earl’s Court — with two of those fights against British hero Henry Cooper.

On Saturday Prograis enters the ring as WBA ‘Super’ World Champion & WBC Diamond Champion, while Taylor steps into the light as IBF World Champion & WBC Silver titleholder. In addition to the Ali Trophy, the winner of the final will unify world titles and claim the vacant and legendary 140lbs Ring Magazine belt.

The WBSS Super-Lightweight Ali Trophy Final at The O2 in London on October 26 is shown live via Sky Sports Box Office in the UK and DAZN in the U.S.

About the Muhammad Ali Trophy:

Muhammad Ali, The Greatest of All Time, gave his blessings to the WBSS and agreed to give his name to its prize, The Muhammad Ali Trophy. The trophy was created by the late world-renowned artist Silvio Gazzaniga who also designed the iconic FIFA World Cup Trophy.

Ali Trophy winners:

2018: Aleksandr Usyk (Cruiserweight), Callum Smith (Super Middleweight).

