Canelo Alvarez has fans worried about his chances against Sergey Kovalev

Fans of world middleweight champion Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez 52-1-2 (35) have voiced their concern about the Mexican superstar moving up in weight to challenge WBO light heavyweight champion Sergey ‘Krusher’ Kovalev 34-3-1 (29).

The pair will clash at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on November 2.

Alvarez looked noticeably bigger in footage of his media workout on YouTube but fans have noted he looks slower at the weight and have questioned whether he has the power to compete with Kovalev.

“Not carrying any power up to light heavyweight looks like he’s struggling to move properly at this weight,” one commenter said.

“I don’t understand why he would take this fight…. that’s huge weight jump that could hurt him in his speed and movement,” said another.

A third person replied: “If you compare Kovalev’s open workout with Canelo’s, he definitely looks faster than Canelo.

“This is a really dangerous fight for the face of boxing. I don’t want to doubt, but I feel like Canelo ain’t getting passed the Krusher.

“I hope I’m wrong.”

Another fan added: “He looks a lot bigger………and slower.”

This fan warned: “He doesn’t want to lead with hooks against Kov. Will get jabbed to death.”

The jab will indeed be a major weapon for Kovalev in this fight, according to his promoter Kathy Duva.

“This is one of the most intriguing fights I’ve ever seen, let alone made,” Duva said.

“You have a guy in Canelo who is a great body puncher, and maybe that plays into Sergey’s Achilles heel, shall we say.

“In Sergey, you have someone with the hardest and most accurate jab in the sport. I’ve seen that be a problem for Canelo as well.

“They both have a strength that will play into the other guy’s vulnerability.

“They’re both very smart. They’re both great fighters, and they both want to test themselves.

“You don’t get fights like this that often. I’ve been doing this for over 40 years, and you just don’t get that many fights where it’s just two people testing each other to find out who is best. It’s wonderful.”

Meanwhile, Alvarez has admitted that defeating Kovalev, 36, will be a difficult task.

“It’s a very dangerous and challenging step for me, I’m going up two divisions,” he said.

“He’s bigger than me, has more experience at this weight. I think all of that makes him very dangerous.”

The 29-year-old added: “It’s going to be a hard fight for me, I’m moving up. He’s in his comfort zone but I feel very confident in who I am and the ability I have as a fighter.”

