TwitterFacebook

Taylor vs Prograis weights and running order

25 October 2019
prograis-taylor weighin
Regis Prograis and Josh Taylor weigh in. Photo credit: TGS Photo/Shutterstock
Write For Us
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

KO Boxing Forum

PROGRAIS VS. TAYLOR WEIGHTS AND RUNNING ORDER
17:00 DOORS AND FIRST BELL

8 x 3 mins Super-Middleweight contest
DENIS RADOVAN 11st 13lbs 10oz v LUKE BLACKLEDGE 12st 8lbs 8oz
(Germany) (Darwen)

4 x 3 mins Middleweight contest
AUSTIN WILLIAMS 11st 7lbs 7oz v MIROSLAV JUNA 11st 6lbs 12oz
(Houston) (Czech Rep)

See Also

LIVE ON SKY SPORTS FACEBOOK

10 x 3 mins WBC International Super-Welterweight Title
ABASS BARAOU 10st 12lbs 14oz v JOHN O’DONNELL 11st 8oz
(Germany) (Galway, Ireland)

LIVE ON SKY SPORTS BOX OFFICE

10 x 3 mins WBA Continental Welterweight Title
CONOR BENN 10st 6lbs 5oz v STEVE JAMOYE 10st 5lbs 4oz
(Ilford) (Belgium)

12 x 3 mins EBU Cruiserweight Title
YVES NGABU 14st 3lbs 8oz v LAWRENCE OKOLIE 14st 3lbs 2oz
(Belgium) (Hackney)

12 x 3 mins Lightweight contest
RICKY BURNS 9st 8lbs 8oz v LEE SELBY 9st 8lbs 7oz
(Glasgow) (Barry)

12 x 3 mins vacant WBO Inter-Continental Heavyweight Title
DEREK CHISORA 18st 8lbs 3oz v DAVID PRICE 18st 12lbs 4oz
(Finchley) (Liverpool)

12 x 3 mins WBA Super, IBF, WBC Diamond & Ring Magazine Super-Lightweight Titles and WBSS
REGIS PROGRAIS 9st 13lbs 15oz v JOSH TAYLOR 9st 13lbs 9oz
(New Orleans) (Prestonpans)

FLOAT

4 x 2 mins Bantamweight contest
SHANNON COURTENAY 8st 11lbs 6oz v JASMINA NAD 8st 7lbs 12oz
(Watford) (Serbia)

Read more articles about:

red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

 

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US