Taylor vs Prograis weights and running order

PROGRAIS VS. TAYLOR WEIGHTS AND RUNNING ORDER
17:00 DOORS AND FIRST BELL
8 x 3 mins Super-Middleweight contest
DENIS RADOVAN 11st 13lbs 10oz v LUKE BLACKLEDGE 12st 8lbs 8oz
(Germany) (Darwen)
4 x 3 mins Middleweight contest
AUSTIN WILLIAMS 11st 7lbs 7oz v MIROSLAV JUNA 11st 6lbs 12oz
(Houston) (Czech Rep)
LIVE ON SKY SPORTS FACEBOOK
10 x 3 mins WBC International Super-Welterweight Title
ABASS BARAOU 10st 12lbs 14oz v JOHN O’DONNELL 11st 8oz
(Germany) (Galway, Ireland)
LIVE ON SKY SPORTS BOX OFFICE
10 x 3 mins WBA Continental Welterweight Title
CONOR BENN 10st 6lbs 5oz v STEVE JAMOYE 10st 5lbs 4oz
(Ilford) (Belgium)
12 x 3 mins EBU Cruiserweight Title
YVES NGABU 14st 3lbs 8oz v LAWRENCE OKOLIE 14st 3lbs 2oz
(Belgium) (Hackney)
12 x 3 mins Lightweight contest
RICKY BURNS 9st 8lbs 8oz v LEE SELBY 9st 8lbs 7oz
(Glasgow) (Barry)
12 x 3 mins vacant WBO Inter-Continental Heavyweight Title
DEREK CHISORA 18st 8lbs 3oz v DAVID PRICE 18st 12lbs 4oz
(Finchley) (Liverpool)
12 x 3 mins WBA Super, IBF, WBC Diamond & Ring Magazine Super-Lightweight Titles and WBSS
REGIS PROGRAIS 9st 13lbs 15oz v JOSH TAYLOR 9st 13lbs 9oz
(New Orleans) (Prestonpans)
FLOAT
4 x 2 mins Bantamweight contest
SHANNON COURTENAY 8st 11lbs 6oz v JASMINA NAD 8st 7lbs 12oz
(Watford) (Serbia)
