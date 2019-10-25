Weights; RJJ Boxing & Silver Legacy event Co-promoted with Joey Gilbert Promotions

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

The official weigh in was held today at Silver Legacy Resort for tomorrow night’s RJJ Boxing on UFC FIGHT PASS®, presented by RJJ Boxing Promotions & Joey Gilbert Promotions, in association with Silver Legacy Resort Casino at THE ROW.

RJJ Boxing on UFC FIGHT PASS, headlined by undefeated super lightweight prospectKendo “Tremendo” Castaneda vs. Stan “The Man” Martyniouk, will be streamed live and exclusively on UFC FIGHT PASS, the world’s leading digital subscription service for combat sports, starting at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT, from inside Grande Exposition Hall at Silver Legacy.

Fighters’ weights below:

MAIN EVENT – SUPER LIGHTWEIGHTS (8)*

Kendo “Tremendo” Castaneda (16-0, 7 KOs), San Antonio, TX 142.6 lbs.

Stan “The Man” Martyniouk (20-2, 6 KOs), Belmont, CA by way of Estonia 142.2 lbs.

CO-FEATURE – BANTAMWEIGHTS (8)*

Oscar “Chapito” Vazquez (15-2, 3 KOs), Reno, NV 118 lbs.

Gilberto Mendoza (15-7-2, 7 KOs), Modesto, CA by way of Mexico 117 lbs.

FEATHERWEIGHTS (4)*

Ricardo Lucio (2-0,2 KOs), Reno, NV 126.8 lbs.

Mobley Villegas (2-0, 2 KOs), Amarillo, TX 126.8 lbs.

FEMALE BANTAMWEIGHTS (6)*

Rosalinda Rodriguez (10-2, 2 KOs), Miami, FL 118 lbs.

Myrka Aguayo (2-1), Tijuana, Mexico 117.8 lbs.

SUPER LIGHTWEIGHTS (4)*

Peter Cortez (1-1), Reno, NV 142.8 142.8 lbs.

Daquan Mays (3-0, 1 KO), Las Vegas, NV 138.4 lbs.

LIGHTWEIGHTS (4)

Kenny Davis, Jr. (0-2-1), Reno, NV 139.4 lbs.

Phillip Schwartz (0-2), Stockton, CA 138 lbs.

(all fights & fighters subject to change)

*denotes streaming live on UFC FIGHT PASS

