King’s Promotions Undefeated Fighters Raeese Aleem and Jonathan Torres in Action on TONIGHT in Reading, PA.

TONIGHT!! two of King’s Promotions undefeated fighters, super bantamweight Raeese Aleem and bantamweight Jonathan Torres will be in action on the non-televised portion of a SHOWTIME BOXING:SPECIAL EDITION card at The Santander Arena.

Also King’s Promotions fighter Frank De Alba takes on undefeated Albert Bell in Reno, Nevada. That bout will be streamed on ESPN + beginning at 6:30 PM ET.

Aleem will fight Saul Eduardo Hernandez in an eight-round bout, while Torres takes on Julio Garica in a six-round fight.

Aleem of Las Vegas, has a record of 14-0 with eight knockouts, has been on a roll as he has stoppage victories in his last three bouts.

The 29 year-old is an eight-year professional, and has wins over DeVonte Allen (4-0-1), world-ranked Marcus Bates (8-0-1), and in his last bout Aleem stopped Ramiro Robles in one round on May 10th in Houston.

Hernandez of Lakeside, California is a capable fighter who has wins over Jose Toribio (2-0), Jesus Delgado (3-0) & Isaac Zarate (12-1-2).

Aleem weighed 123.7 lbs. Hernandez was 124.3.

Torres, 20 years-old of Bethlehem, PA has a record of 6-0 with two knockouts and is coming off a 1st round 1st round stoppage over Kaylin Waites on September 14th in Bethlehem, PA.

Garcia of Madison, Wisconsin has a record of 3-2 with two knockouts. Torres will be the 3rd consecutive undefeated opponent that Garcia has faced.

Torres was 119.3 lbs and Garcia was 120.

De Alba of Reading, Pa. has a record of 23-4-2 with nine knockouts and is looking for a big win that will propel him into a big fight. De Alba, who has wins over Andrew Bentley (1-0), Benjamin Burgos (1-0), Jose Bustos (8-2-3), Bernardo Gomez Uribe (16-3), Kiun Evans (12-2-1) and Ryan Kielczewski (26-2), is coming off a eight-round unanimous decision over Ruben Dario Lopez (12-13-4) on May 3rd in Bethlehem, PA.

Bell of Toledo, Ohio has a record of 15-0 with five knockouts, and is coming off the biggest win of his career when he took a 10-round unanimous decision over previously undefeated Andy Vences on June 15th in Las Vegas.

De Alba weighed 132.6 lbs. Bell was 132.

