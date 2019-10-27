Dereck Chisora gunning for world title shot against Oleksandr Usyk

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Dereck Chisora 32-9 (23) could be in line to face Oleksandr Usyk 17-0 (13) for the WBO heavyweight title.

That’s the fight his manager David Haye wants if the WBO title is vacated after the Andy Ruiz Jr vs Anthony Joshua rematch in Saudi Arabia on December 7 which will also have the IBF and WBA belts on the line.

Chisora destroyed late replacement David Price 25-7 (20) in four rounds at the O2 Arena in London on Saturday night to keep his career alive but is currently unranked by the WBO.

Former undisputed cruiserweight king Usyk made his heavyweight debut earlier this month when he stopped Chazz Witherspoon in seven frames in Chicago.

The Ukrainian southpaw was installed as the WBO mandatory challenger upon the announcement he was moving up to the heavyweight division.

Speaking after Chisora’s victory, Haye said: “I don’t think there are too many heavyweights that could handle that kind of assault.

“He did what he’s trained to do in working behind his jab, and he ground him down.

“I’d like to see him in with Usyk, and Usyk is the mandatory with the WBO. It’s a possibility. Eddie [Hearn] likes that fight a lot.

“Whether it’s now, I don’t know.”

Usyk has made it known he wants to fight the best in the division and has already called out Ruiz Jr, Joshua and WBC champion Deontay Wilder.

“This shows I am ready to fight them,” Usyk said after defeating Witherspoon.

“Of course if they give me this fight, I will take it.”

Wilder is set for a rematch with Luis Ortiz on November 23 before a likely second fight with Tyson Fury in late February.

