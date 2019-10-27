Dereck Chisora walks through David Price in four

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Heavyweight Dereck Chisora 32-9 (23) destroyed late replacement David Price 25-7 (20) in four rounds at the O2 Arena in London on Saturday night.

The fight was the main support bout to the World Boxing Super Series final between junior welterweights Josh Taylor and Regis Prograis.

The 35-year-old Chisora dominated the fight from the opening bell, working off his jab to set up him bombing right hand.

Price went down in the fourth round and although he beat the count, his corner threw in the towel. The 36-year-old has now been stopped in all seven of his professional losses.

“I am an old boy in this game. I came to destroy. I knew if I caught him, he was gone,” Chisora told Sky Sports.

Chisora was originally scheduled to face former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker before the New Zealander was forced to withdraw after falling ill following a spider bite.

“David Price stepped up to save the show so shout out to David Price, his family and his team,” Chisora said.

“If we can get Joseph Parker as soon as possible – I hope he doesn’t get a spider bite – let’s do it as soon as possible,” Chisora added.

Chisora’s manager David Haye added: “I like the Oleksandr Usyk fight. That would be a fantastic fight.”

Price blamed the loss on a shortened preparation.

“I took a chance, and it didn’t pay off,” Price said to iFL TV after the fight.

“And I knew I was going to be up against it under the circumstances. I just didn’t get going tonight. That was probably down to the preparation more than anything. Congratulations to him.

“It was a chance that I had to take. I don’t regret it. (My corner) showed compassion, first and foremost.”

