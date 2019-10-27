Kendo Castaneda’s “Tremendo” again: Stops Stan Martyniouk in 6th round, improves to 17-0

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Undefeated super lightweight Kendo “Tremendo” Castaneda lived up to his nickname last night, stopping veteran Stan “The Man” Martyniouk in the six round of the main event, which headlined another installment of RJJ Boxing on UFC FIGHT PASS®, presented by RJJ Boxing Promotions & Joey Gilbert Promotions, in association with Silver Legacy Resort Casino at THE ROW.

RJJ Boxing on UFC FIGHT PASS was streamed live and exclusively on UFC FIGHT PASS, the world’s leading digital subscription service for combat sports, from inside Grande Exposition Hall at Silver Legacy in Reno, Nevada.

Castaneda (17-0, 8 KOs), the reigning NABA super lightweight champion, was impressive in this non-title fight, which was contested in front of a sold-out crowd, by attacking his Estonian-born opponent Martyniouk (20-3, 6 KOs) from the opening bell.

See Also

“The plan was to dominate from the opening bell, starting strong and finishing strong,” a jubilant Castaneda said after the fight. “It was the greatest fight of my career thus far, because I fought an all-around, well experienced, well known boxer.”

In his most significant fight to date, 25-year-old Castaneda battered his overmatched foe who too often was trapped on the ropes, firing right-hand shots to the head and lightning-quick combinations, until the end ultimately came in the sixth round. Castaneda unloaded on Martyniouk, who was dropped on the canvas, forcing referee Vic Drakulich to halt the match.

“I finished him off as a lefty with punches in bunches when I had him on the ropes. My performance was ‘Tremendo’ and big names are coming. I want big names! It doesn’t matter who for the ‘Tremendo’ one, I just want big names!”

The co-featured event between local favorite Oscar “Chapito” Vazquez(1-5-2-1, 3 KOs) and Mexican bantamweight Gilberto Mendoza (15-7-3, 7 KOs) battle to an eight-round majority draw, much to chagrin of his many fans in attendance.

Fighting for the first time in 17 months, Vasquez wanted to fight the much taller Mendoza on the inside, moving forward at a steady, relentless pace. Mendoza, who has his fair share of fans from where he lives, Modesto (CA), faired equally in an action-packed match in which both fighters stayed in the pocket and went toe-to-toe.

Another Reno-based fighter, featherweight Ricardo Lucio-Galvan (3-0, 2 KOs) treated his fans to a dominant four-round unanimous decision over Mobley Villegas (2-1, 2 KOs), of Amarillo, Texas. The quick-handed Lucio-Galvan, fighting for the first time in 20 months, didn’t show any rust, successfully jabbing his way in the opening rounds, dropping his opponent in the fourth.

Undefeated WIBF World bantamweight champion Rosalinda Rodriguez (11-0, 3 KOs), fighting out of Miami, cruised to a non-title fight victory by way of as six-round unanimous decision against her Mexican opponent, Myrka Aguayo (2-2).

Reno super lightweight Peter Cortez (2-1, 1 KO) opened the UFC FIGHT PASS live-stream with a second-round technical knockout of previously undefeated Daquan Mays (3-1, 1 KO), of Las Vegas. Mays’ corner stopped the fight at the end of the second round.

The first bout of the evening was a shutout win for Reno lightweight Kenny Davis, Jr. (1-2-1, 1 KO) versus Phillip Schwartz (0-3) by scores of 40-36 across the board.

Official results below:

OFFICIAL RESULTS

MAIN EVENT – SUPER LIGHTWEIGHTS

Kendo Castaneda (17-0, 8 KOs), San Antonio, TX

WTKO6 (2:22)

Stan Martyniouk (20-3, 6 KOs), Belmont, CA by way of Estonia

CO-FEATURE – BANTAMWEIGHTS

Oscar Vazquez (15-2-1, 3 KOs), Reno, NV

D8 (76-76, 76-76,77-75)

Gilberto Mendoza (15-7-3, 7 KOs), Modesto, CA by way of Mexico.

SUPER LIGHTWEIGHTS

Peter Cortez (2-1, 1 KO), Reno, NV

WTKO2

Daquan Mays (3-1, 1 KO), Las Vegas, NV.

LIGHTWEIGHTS

Kenny Davis, Jr. (1-2-1), Reno, NV

WDEC4 (40-36, 40-36, 40-36)

Phillip Schwartz (1-2), Stockton, CA

FEMALE BANTAMWEIGHTS

Rosalinda Rodriguez (11-0, 2 KOs), Miami, FL

WDEC6 (60-54, 60-54, 59-55)

Myrka Aguayo (2-2), Tijuana, Mexico

FEATHERWEIGHTS

Ricardo Lucio-Galvan (3-0,2 KOs), Reno, NV

WDEC4 (40-35, 40-35, 39-36)

Mobley Villegas (2-1, 2 KOs), Amarillo, TX

Read more articles about: stan martyniouk

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.