Ryan Burnett retires from boxing

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Former unified world bantamweight champion Ryan Burnett has announced his retirement from professional boxing.

Over the last few years, Ryan has had to deal with injuries sustained during competition and in training. Negotiating these setbacks of increasing number, with varying complexity and severity, has become more challenging.

Having displayed the tenacity, endurance and grit to succeed to this point, Ryan has nothing left to prove as an athlete. With considerable thought, Ryan has rightly prioritised his own health and well being.

See Also

He has decided that his best interests be served outside a boxing ring and has concluded that he should cease to compete as a professional fighter.

Burnett said: “Although my retirement is forced through injuries, I carry a heart full of satisfaction and gratitude. I have achieved my childhood dream and secured my future heath, which is something no amount of money or titles can provide.

“I would like to thank everyone at MTK Global and Top Rank, Sky Sports and Matchroom Boxing for providing me the opportunity to fulfil my potential as a fighter.”

Burnett (20-1, 10 KOs) won the IBF world bantamweight title in June 2017 with a dominant decision win over Lee Haskins, then unified four months later with a unanimous decision over WBA super world bantamweight champion Zhanat Zhakiyanov.

He his career on a winning note, knocking out Jelbirt Gomera in six rounds at the Ulster Hall in Belfast back in May.

Read more articles about: Ryan Burnett

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.