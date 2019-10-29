Billy Joe Saunders to manage exciting amateur prospect

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Dixon has won 32 of his 34 amateur contests, stopping 17 in the process, and has won two National Championships, seven Yorkshire Championships and one Box Cup Championship.

He has also sparred the likes of Kid Galahad, Leigh Wood and Jordan Gill, and WBO super-middleweight champion Saunders is delighted to be working with him.

Saunders said: “I’m very happy to be working with such a great young talent. He reminds me a lot of myself at his age only a more polished version.

See Also

“Watching him sparring, he’s the very best in the game and does not look one bit out of place for a second against the top sparring partners out there like Leigh Wood, Jordan Gill and Kid Galahad.

“I look forward to seeing him become world champion, which I’m confident not only can happen, but will happen under my guidance and MTK Global’s, who have guided me to the very top of the sport, so it’s exciting times ahead.”

Dixon added: “I’m very excited to be guided by two-weight world champion Billy Joe Saunders and the biggest management team in the world MTK Global. I have seen what they have done for their fighters and I’m very excited to be part of that team.

“I feel privileged to be working alongside such a professional outfit and I’m looking forward to my debut in December where I’ll showcase my skills and show what I am about. I want to be successful so I can help my mum and family have a better life.

“I felt at home and comfortable with all of the professional sparring partners I’ve been in with. I am very much looking forward to becoming the best young fighter Britain has seen since the Prince Naseem days.”

MTK Global Professional Development Coordinator Jamie Conlan said: “We’re delighted to be helping to guide the career of Donte Dixon, alongside Billy Joe Saunders. Donte has proven himself to be an extremely exciting prospect, and with Billy Joe’s help, we’re confident that he’ll have a fantastic career in the sport.

“He has a brilliant amateur record and has sparred with some massive professional names and more than held his own, so we can’t wait to see how far he can progress.”

Unbeaten star Saunders (28-0, 13 KOs) is back in action next week, as he defends his WBO super-middleweight title against Marcelo Esteban Coceres (28-0-1, 15 KOs) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on November 9.

Read more articles about: Billy Joe Saunders

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.