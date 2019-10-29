Eros Correa Remains Undefeated with Knockout Performance in Mexico

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

This past Saturday, Cali Boxing Management’s super bantamweight prospect, Eros Correa (9-0, 7 KOs), remained undefeated with a first-round knockout over Arturo Ballesteros (2-9, 2 KOs). The scheduled six-round bout took place at the Big Punch Arena in Tijuana, MX and was promoted by GM3 Boxing and Gonzalez Boxing Promotions.

“I felt good to get back in the ring after being sidelined with a minor injury for a few months,” said Correa, who was an alternate on the 2012 USA Olympic team. “I got another knockout and I’m ready to step up in competition. It’s been hard getting fights in the States, but I know if I keep winning, I’ll get an opportunity to shine on a big card.”

“Eros handled his business in Mexico with another knockout performance,” said Andrew Bocanegra, Correa’s co-manager. “We believe he’s ready for a step-up fight and right now we are talking to a few promoters about getting him a fight in the USA. It’s just a matter of time before he’s in a meaningful fight with a named opponent. All we can do is keep building him until we land that big fight.”

See Also

“Eros is looking better with each fight,” said Jessie Sanchez, co-manager of Correa. “He has a lot of talent. All we need to do is get him with the right promoter.”

Read more articles about: Eros Correa

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.