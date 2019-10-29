Manny Pacquiao challenges Floyd Mayweather to face him in a “real fight”

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Manny Pacquiao has mocked old rival Floyd Mayweather in a video posted to social media.

Talk of a rematch between the pair has gathered steam in recent months following Pacquiao’s WBA welterweight title winning effort against previously undefeated American Keith Thurman in July.

The Filipino superstar dropped a 12-round unanimous decision to Mayweather in May 2015 and has been calling for a rematch ever since.

Earlier this year if was rumoured that Mayweather was prepared to face Pacquiao in an exhibition bout in China, an offer that the 40-year-old southpaw laughed off.

In the video released this week Pacquiao urged Mayweather to face him in a “real fight” or box an exhibition ring with Chinese business magnate and billionaire Jack Ma, who is seen in the footage hitting the pads.

“Floyd Mayweather, if you want a real fight, fight me,” Pacquiao said while beating his chest with the pads.

“If you want an exhibition, my guy, my friend Jack Ma will take care of you – the real Manny team.”

The 55-year-old Ma then took over the call-out.

“Yeah I am ready. Any time, any place. Manny’s team is ready!” Ma added.

Mayweather prides himself on his wealth but his career earnings pale in comparison to Ma’s. In 2019, Forbes estimated Mayweather’s net-worth at around the $750 million (£590m) mark.

Ma is the co-founder and former executive chairman of Alibaba Group, a multinational technology conglomerate. He has an eye-watering personal value of $38.5billion (£31b), making him one the richest individuals in the world.

