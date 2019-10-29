Mario Barrios Gives Back to Community Honored at San Antonio Spurs Game

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

This past Saturday, WBA Super Lightweight Champion, Mario “El Azteca” Barrios (25-0, 16 KOs), partnered up Shoe Palace as they gave away 30 goodie bags to the kids of the Boys and Girls Club of San Antonio. Each bag included a pair of shoes of their choice, a Mario Barrios Championship T-Shirt, and SP hat, along with many other complimentary gifts. In addition, Barrios was honored at the San Antonio Spurs game for Hispanic Heritage Day. (Video of the Spurs Game Presentation can be seen HERE)

“I had a great time hanging out with the kids from the Boys and Girls Club of San Antonio,” said Barrios. “I want to thank Shoe Palace for their continued support of my career and for helping the kids with getting some nice shoes. Seeing the smiles on their faces when they were getting their shoes was beautiful.”

“Being mentioned at the San Antonio Spurs game was an honor as well,” Barrios continued. “I’ve been a Spurs fan my whole life and it was a great feeling to see all the fans cheering for me. I want to thank the San Antonio Spurs and all their staff for making this happen for me. I’m hoping to one day bring a big fight to the ATT&T Center, hopefully in 2020.”

