Miguel Berchelt and Jason Sosa predict fireworks as Mexico vs Puerto Rico rivalry continues

WBC super featherweight champion Miguel Berchelt 36-1 (32) is promising an explosive fight when he makes the sixth defence of his title against Jason Sosa 23-3-4 (16) at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California this Saturday night.

“I feel good fighting in this glamorous city in Los Angeles,” Berchelt told Fightnews. “Sosa is a tough technical fighter and he’s been a champion before. You will see an explosive action fight.

“This fight will take place on Dia De Los Muertos (Day of the Dead). We celebrate the dead in Mexico and I dedicate this fight to my grandma.

“This will be my sixth defence. After my fourth defence, I gave (Francisco) Vargas a shot. He gave me a shot, so that was the gentleman thing for me to do and give him a rematch. It was a great win. I want to give everyone a great fight this Saturday.”

The 31-year-old challenger says he has left no stone unturned in his preparation for this fight.

“I’m excited about this. It’s going to be a fun fight. I will do everything possible to win that title,” Sosa said.

“You have to respect a fighter like Berchelt. He’s defended his title five times.

“This preparation has been great and I’m coming to win. I’m coming in with a great plan to come out victorious.”

Berchelt, 27, is expecting a tough fight from Sosa.

“He’s been a champion before and I’m expecting a very tough Jason Sosa. It’s Mexico vs Puerto Rico,” the champion said.

“I want to defend this title and perhaps unify later on. I’m looking out for what’s best for me. A move up to 135 to fight (Vasiliy) Lomachenko or (Gervonta) Davis. First thing is this fight. Its Mexico vs Puerto Rico and these are always good fight.”

Sosa added: “It comes down to Puerto Rico vs Mexico. Expect fireworks.”

