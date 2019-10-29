Results from Milan, Italy: Daniele Scardina and Francesco Patera retain their titles

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

On October 25 at Allianz Cloud in Milan, Italy, IBF International super middleweight champion Daniele Scardina successfully defended his title defeating on points two-time Belgian champion Ilias Achergui on the 10 rounds distance. During the second round, Scardina knocked down Achergui with a spectacular left hook to the jaw which sent the 2,600 spectators off their seats. The scores: 98-91, 97-92 and 98-91 in favor of Scardina. This fight was the main event due to Scardina’s huge popularity. Most fans were from Milan and from Rozzano, the town close to Milan where Scardina was born, grew up and still comes back several times a year despite living in Miami Beach where he trains at legendary 5th Street Gym. Daniele Scardina is now 18-0 with 16 KOs while Ilias Achergui falls to 13-5-1.

European lightweight champion Francesco Patera won on points against Italian champion Domenico Valentino after 12 entertaining rounds. Patera knocked down Valentino in the 12th round, but according to most people that wasn’t enough to justify the large advantage on the judges’ scorecards: 117-111, 117-110 and 117-111. Most spectators and journalists saw it a close fight. Patera’s record is now 23-3 while Valentino falls to 8-1. Valentino was born and still lives in Marcianise, close to Napoli, but proved to be more popular than expected in Milan as the crowds rooted for him for the entire fight.

In the third title match of the evening, Maxim Prodan beat on points Tony Dixon after 10 rounds winning the vacant IBF International welterweight title. Ukraine-born Prodan has been fighting in Milan for the past 4 years and has a following of Ukrainians and also Milanesi. Prodan used his trademark power punches, but couldn’t score the knock out. The judges saw it 97-93 and 98-92 for Prodan and 96-94 for Dixon. Maxim Prodan is still undefeated with a record of 18-0-1 with 14 KOs. Tony Dixon’s record is now 12-3.

The show was promoted by Matchroom Boxing Italy, Opi Since 82 and DAZN which streamed it live in Italy, USA, Canada, Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Spain.

