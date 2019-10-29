Robinson Decisions McGregor in Philadelphia

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Super Middleweight Brandon Robinson boxed his way to an eight-round unanimous decision over Martez McGregor in the main event of an eight-bout card at The 2300 Arena in Philadelphia,

The show was promoted by King’s Promotions.

Robinson moved side to side and used angles to land shots and rack up points on the inside on McGregor. McGregor was able to land some good punches from time-to-time, but Robinson was more active, and he showed some different skills from the mostly all-action style that he has shown in most of his previous outings.

See Also

Robinson of Philadelphia won by scores of 78-74 twice and 77-75 to improve his record to 14-2. McGregor of Chicago falls to 8-3.

Popular Avril Mathie made a successful Philadelphia debut with a four-round unanimous decision over Karen Dulin in a bantamweight contest.

Mathie, who is world-renowned Swimsuit Model and boasts nearly 1.5 social media followers, showed good skills and landed some good shots on the 25 fight-veteran Dulin.

Mathie of Miami via Sydney, Australia won by shutout tallies of 40-36 on all cards, and is now 4-0. Dulin of Providence, Rhode Island is 3-21-1.

Shinard Bunch and Vincent Floyd battled to a no-contest after three rounds of their scheduled six-round welterweight battle.

Bunch registered knockdowns in each of the 1st two rounds, and seemingly he was on his way to the victory, but unfortunately for him, he and Floyd clashed heads that caused a cut on the forehead of Floyd. The blood streamed into Floyd’s eye and the fight was halted.

Bunch of Trenton, NJ is 3-1. Floyd of Philadelphia is 4-8-1.

Ryan Umberger dropped Leon DeShields three times in the opening frame to score a 1st round stoppage in their four-round junior middleweight fight.

The time of the stoppage was 2:49 for Umberger of Philadelphia, who remains perfect at 3-0 with three knockouts. DeShields of Camden, NJ is 0-7.

Naim Nelson won a six-round unanimous decision over Roy McGill in a junior welterweight fight.

Nelson of Philadelphia won by scores of 60-54, 59-55 and 58-56 and is now 14-4. McGill of Harrisburg, PA is 6-4.

Damon Allen got back in the win column with a six-round unanimous decision over Dieumerci Nzau in a junior welterweight contest.

Allen of Philadelphia won by 60-54 scores on all cards, and is now 16-1-1. Nzau of Silver Sprong, MD is 11-10.

Angel Rivera stopped Nicoy Clarke in round two of a scheduled four-round cruiserweight fight.

Rivera dropped Clark twice and the bout was stopped at 1:41.

Rivera of Harrisburg, PA is 5-1 with four knockouts. Clarke of Jersey City, NJ is 2-5.

James Martin was knocked down in the 1st round, but came back to pound out a four-round unanimous decision over Juan Rodriguez in a welterweight bout.

Martin was able to stem the tide and win by scores of 39-37 and 38-37.

Martin of Philadelphia is 5-1. Rodriguez of Haymarket, VA is 8-16-1.

Read more articles about: brandon robinson, Martez McGregor

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.