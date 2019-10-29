Sergey Kovalev and Canelo Alvarez confident ahead of light heavyweight title clash on Saturday

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

WBO light heavyweight champion Sergey Kovalev 34-3-1 (29) and world middleweight champion Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez 52-1-2 (35) are both brimming with confidence ahead of their championship clash at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night.

“I feel great about this fight,” the 29-year-old Alvarez told Fightnews. “This is what motivates me. We know what he has and what this challenge represents.

“He has long arms, his jab is really strong and he knows how to move, but we’ve trained for this.

“He’s my strongest opponent without a doubt and it’s a huge risk for me but we’re ready. We’re ready for this. We have the intelligence and skill to beat Kovalev and win the fight.”

Kovalev knows the challenge that lays ahead and says a fighter with nothing to lose is a dangerous fighter.

“I’m really excited about my next fight with Canelo Alvarez,” the 36-year-old Russian said. “I must show the world that I deserve to be the best in the light heavyweight division. Canelo is really talented and really famous. A very talented boxer and really experienced.

“I respect Canelo because he goes right now up two divisions and this is a huge goal for him and also for myself. Canelo wants to try get the title in the light heavyweight division. He has nothing to lose.”

Alvarez last fought in May when he scored a unanimous decision victory over Daniel Jacobs.

“That was a great win. Following that fight, I began looking at Kovalev as a potential opponent,” Alvarez said.

Kovalev, who is coming off an 11th round stoppage over British knockout artist Anthony Yarde just 10 short weeks ago, says the abbreviated training camp was more than enough to prepare him for the Mexican superstar.

“From the last fight I had just a small rest, like three weeks, three to four weeks, and I’m ready. I’m back again to training camp. Now it’s really, really good under control with Buddy McGirt and Teddy Cruz. Right now, I’m feeling good,” Kovalev said.

“I have a great team with great coaches – Buddy McGirt and Teddy Cruz – and right now I’m feeling really comfortable with my team. I’m really happy that I found this coach.”

