Romero Duno looking forward to getting ruthless against Ryan Garcia 

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Lightweight contender ‘Ruthless’ Romero Duno 21-1 (16) is champing at the bit to get his hands on rising star Ryan ‘Kingry’ Garcia 18-0 (15).

Last month Duno offered to step in to replace Avery Sparrow against Garcia in Carson, California, but the Garcia camp rejected the offer.

Now Duno will get his opportunity in the main support bout to the WBO light heavyweight title fight between champion Sergey Kovalev and challenger Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night.

“I am 100% ready for Garcia,” Duno said. “I’m just four pound above my weight limit and will have no problem shedding the extra pounds.

“I had an excellent training camp and have never felt this good.

“This is my biggest fight. My biggest break. I will not put it to waste.

“I know what Garcia is made of. He’s strong, but I have my own game plan. As long as I follow it, I know I will take home the win.”

Garcia dismissed claims he ducked Duno when he had the opportunity to fight him in September.

“I’m here now. It don’t matter what he was thinking (when I didn’t take the first fight),” Garcia said.

“I’m here now, I’m ready to do my thing Saturday night and prove I’m the better fighter.

“Words are cheap. I’m just ready to show what I can do.”

Garcia, 21, has fought just six minutes since December last year. In March he stopped Jose Lopez in two frames after the Puerto Rican opted to remain on his stool when the bell rang to began the third round.

Meanwhile, 24-year-old Los Angeles-based Filipino Duno has kept a busy schedule in 2019, fighting three times including a close technical decision win over Antonio Rodriguez in May.

