Canelo Alvarez and Sergey Kovalev ooze confidence ahead of light heavyweight title clash

World middleweight champion Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez 51-1-2 (35) is confident he can dethrone WBO light heavyweight champion Sergey ‘Krusher’ Kovalev 34-3-1 (28) when the pair clash at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night.

“I’m ready to make history. I’m ready for this great fight with Kovalev,” the 29-year-old Mexican superstar said.

“Thank you to my team, to my family, thank you to my beautiful daughter who’s here – hi my love, I love you. We are ready to win.”

Asked why he chose to move up two weight classes to face the 36-year-old Russian veteran, Alvarez said: “Because he’s the best in his division, he’s one of the best, that’s why we chose him, to make history by fighting one of the best.

“I feel comfortable, I feel good, we’ll see on Saturday how it all goes but I feel good.”

Kovalev, who will be fighting his 17th straight world title bout, is equally confident of victory.

“I’m sure this fight is going to be very interesting and very difficult for both of us because we never step back, never give up… my goal is to break his strategy and use my strategy in the fight. My goal is to defend this title and follow my dreams,” he said.

Kovalev added he wasn’t concerned if Alvarez thought he was catching him at the tail end of his career.

“No, I’m happy. It’s nice that this is the biggest call in my boxing career, and to face Canelo, I’m happy,” he said.

“This is a big test for me – to prove one more time, I’m the best light heavyweight in the division.”

The big hitting champion insisted he wouldn’t be gunning for the knockout.

“You know, let’s fight, and in the fight you’ll get to see. It’s not my goal, because when you follow that goal, you can’t do it,” he said.

“I just want to get into the ring and box very well and make a great fight for boxing fans and the boxing world.”

