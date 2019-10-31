Canelo Alvarez slams “disloyal” Oscar De La Hoya as rift widens

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

The rift between Oscar De La Hoya and his star middleweight Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez appears to be widening.

Despite sitting side-by-side during the final press conference to promote Alvarez’s ambitious challenge to WBO light heavyweight champion Sergey Kovalev at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night, the mood was decidedly frosty.

The Golden Boy Promotions boss spent much of his time staring straight ahead, barely acknowledging Alvarez.

When it was his turn at the podium, De La Hoya was less than enthusiastic.

“[Saturday] will be a great night for boxing as the biggest star in the sport inches even closer for greatness,” he said.

De La Hoya signed Alvarez from Guadalajara, Mexico almost a decade ago and has built the 29-year-old into an international superstar.

But Alvarez has questioned his promoter’s reliability and trustworthiness, telling Mike Coppinger of The Athletic: “You can see there’s no loyalty in him. He changed trainers during his career. He changed managers in his career. So there’s no loyalty. That’s the way he is. We see it now.”

When asked on Wednesday about the status of his relationship with De La Hoya, Alvarez said: “I’m here to perform a fight. I’m not here to speak about any legal situations.”

At the presser De La Hoya went on to thank just about everybody in the room before adding: “I think we’re all aware now that we’re witnessing greatness in the making.”

Alvarez 51-1-2 (35) is moving up two weight classes – or 15-pounds – to take on Kovalev 34-3-1 (28) and the discontent with his promoter cannot help his cause.

It may seem like a big ask, but Alvarez insists he’s up for the challenge.

“It’s a big challenge for me,” Alvarez said. “I also think it’s the most important fight of my career. That’s why we are doing this, to keep making history. That’s what I like. I like those challenges.”

