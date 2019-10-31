Miguel Flores Training Camp Quotes & Photos

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Super featherweight contender Miguel “El Michoacan” Flores will complete his winding road to his first world title opportunity when he takes on three-division champion Leo “El Terremoto” Santa Cruz for the WBA Super Featherweight Title Saturday, November 23 in the FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Flores (24-2, 12 KOs) will look for a career-defining victory in the co-main event leading up to Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder defending his WBC title in a rematch against once-beaten Cuban slugger Luis “King Kong” Ortiz in the headlining attraction of action beginning at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

Tickets for the event, which is promoted by BombZquad Promotions, TGB Promotions and Mayweather Promotions, are on sale now and can be purchased at www.mgmgrand.com or www.axs.com.

See Also

The 27-year-old was born in Mexico and grew up in Houston, Texas, where he has been training for his showdown against Santa Cruz. Flores was originally scheduled to face Santa Cruz in February for the featherweight title but was forced to withdraw because of an ankle injury.

With a dominant stoppage victory over Luis May in June, the injury is behind Flores as he prepares to challenge a fellow Mexican-American warrior in Santa Cruz on pay-per-view from Las Vegas. Here is what Flores had to say about training camp, Santa Cruz and more:

On his recent training camp with coach Aaron Navarro:

“I’ve been with coach Aaron Navarro my entire career, even as an amateur, and together we’ve grown really tight. Edward Jackson, my strength and conditioning coach, and Bobby Benton my co-trainer and cutman, have been with us for a very long time as well. Together we took my training to the next level for this fight. Everyone will see the progress we’ve made during this camp when I step in the ring.”

On his matchup with Leo Santa Cruz:

“Leo Santa Cruz is an incredible fighter and he’s been fighting at the championship level for many years now. It will be my job to match him punch for punch, and that’s what we’ve been working on. We’ve made a couple of small changes to my style, but nothing major. Everyone will see what those changes are on fight night. People our doubting me, but it’s fueling my fire and I’m determined to prove everyone wrong.”

On fighting for his first world title:

“Fighting for a world title is something I’ve been striving for my whole career. This is a dream come true for me. I’ve worked extremely hard to get here and I’m not going to let the big moment affect me. My time has finally come and I’m going to leave everything I have in the ring. I’m going to shock the world.”

On fighting in Las Vegas on FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View for the first time:

“I’ve been a professional fighter for over ten years and never gotten to experience what it’s like to fight in Las Vegas, the boxing capital of the world. So, to say I’m excited is an understatement. On top of that, I’ll be fighting on this FOX Sports platform, the new home for professional boxing. My fists will be flying and everyone watching is in for a big surprise. Like I said, I’m going to shock the world.”

# # #

ABOUT WILDER VS. ORTIZ II

Wilder vs. Ortiz II will see boxing’s longest reigning heavyweight world champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder defending his WBC title in a rematch against once-beaten Cuban slugger Luis “King Kong” Ortiz Saturday, November 23 in FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View action live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Three-division champion Leo “El Terremoto” Santa Cruz seeks a title in another division when he takes on Miguel “El Michoacan” Flores for the WBA Super Featherweight Championship in the co-main event.

Pay-per-view action begins at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT and also features undefeated rising star Brandon “The Heartbreaker” Figueroa making the first defense of his WBA Super Bantamweight Title against former champion Julio Ceja while undefeated Mexican power-puncher Luis Nery battles Puerto Rico’s Emmanuel Rodríguez in a matchup of former bantamweight champions

For more information: visit www.premierboxingchampions.com, http://www.foxsports.com/presspass/homepageand www.foxdeportes.com, follow on Twitter @PremierBoxing, @PBConFOX, @FOXSports, @FOXDeportes, @TGBPromotions, @MayweatherPromo and @Swanson_Comm or become a fan on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/PremierBoxingChampions, www.facebook.com/foxsports & www.facebook.com/foxdeportes.

Read more articles about: Miguel Flores

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.