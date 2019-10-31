Wladimir Klitschko reveals plans to beat George Foreman’s record

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Former world heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko has sensationally revealed he is eyeing a return to the ring.

The 43-year-old Ukrainian, who has previously held the WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight championships, hasn’t fought since losing by TKO11 to Anthony Joshua in a competitive fight at Wembley in April 2017.

Klitschko 64-5 (53) has hinted that his motivation is to become the oldest heavyweight champion in history – a record currently held by George Foreman who, at 45, rallied to knockout WBA and IBF world champion Michael Moorer in the 10th round.

Speaking to Business Insider, Klitschko said: “I still got it. Can I fight? Yes. Right now I keep my options open.

“There is going to be no comeback to come back and to break a jaw. It’s a comeback to break a record.

“Is it appealing? I would say yeah, it’s pretty cool.

“George Foreman did it. He was 45 I believe when he became champion, and it’s a pretty cool statement.”

Prior to his loss to Joshua, Klitschko lost his heavyweight crown to Tyson Fury two year earlier. Following mental health and substance abuse issues Fury retired from the ring for two-and-a-half years before returning to action in June last year.

Asked who would win a fight between British rivals Joshua and Fury, Klitschko was adamant.

“Hands down Joshua,” he said.

“He is getting to be the complete fight. Technically, size-wise, weight-wise, power-wise. And he is a good learner.

“The other guy [Fury], like a fart in the wind, it is there and it is gone.

“In the history of boxing there are a lot of examples of this kind of guy.

“They can be successful for a time but are not disciplined enough to continue to be successful.”

