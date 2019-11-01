Canelo Alvarez considering move up to cruiserweight

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

World middleweight champion Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez 51-1-2 (35) could eventually move up to cruiserweight after his ambitious challenge to claim the WBO light heavyweight title from Sergey ‘Krusher’ Kovalev 34-3-1 (28) at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night.

That’s the word from Alvarez’s trainer Eddy Reynoso.

“We are looking to make history winning this world title in a fourth weight division,” he said.

“But after this fight we are going back to the 160-pound weight class or 168, there are a lot of interesting matchups in those divisions. Or maybe going up north to cruiserweight!”

Alvarez, 29, won his first world title in the junior middleweight division and claimed world championships in the 160-pound weight class before taking a quick sojourn to super middleweight to wrest the WBA ‘regular’ title from Rocky Fielding in three rounds.

Standing at just five-foot-eight, cruiserweight would be a big ask for Alvarez, who would likely be giving away six-inches in height to most genuine 200-pounders.

The key driver for Alvarez is to break records and emulate the likes of Tommy Hearns, who also won world title in five different weight classes.

“We will see what happens after Saturday night and if we see a possibility and a chance to go up even further in weight we might as well do that,” Reynoso added.

“For now we will focus on the light heavyweight champion and that’s Kovalev, then we’ll see what’s best for us. We want to keep facing the best and to focus on making history.

“Since he was a kid, Saul was sparring much bigger guys. He’s used to that. It’s nothing new.

“Saul has a lot of talent. He’s fast, he’s strong and has fought big strong fighters from the beginning.”

