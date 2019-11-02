Deontay Wilder promises to dispatch Luis Ortiz “in devastating fashion”

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

WBC heavyweight champion Deontay ‘The Bronze Bomber’ Wilder 41-0-1 (40) has warned he will win his rematch against Luis ‘King Kong’ Ortiz 31-1 (26) “in devastating fashion”.

The 34-year-old American was leading by a single point on all three judges’ scorecards going into the 10th round of their first clash at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center in March 2018.

Wilder had Ortiz on the deck twice during the 10th frame, stopping him at the 2:05 mark.

See Also

The rematch will take place at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on November 23.

“I had a lot of things to overcome in the first one, especially in the seventh round, but it wasn’t nothing,” Wilder said to Sky Sports.

“In that round, I was talking to myself and was very clear on what was going on. I was buzzed, highly buzzed, but I had my consciousness and was coaching myself,” Wilder said to Sky Sports.

“‘Keep punching, Deontay, stay close’.

“I knew if I smothered him, he couldn’t release his punches or get enough steam to hit me flush.

“When I survived the seventh round and came out for the eighth, Ortiz charged me. I made sure to come back with two punches, not to hurt him, but to let him know that ‘I’m still here’.”

Wilder admitted he was in trouble in the seventh round of their first fight.

“Most definitely. I know what I can do. But I have to prove to people each and every time. I accept that challenge,” he said.

“Since a little boy, I had to prove to people. They never believed in me. Same thing here, it ain’t no different.

“I get satisfaction from a certain type of person wrong because they don’t understand what they see.

“One thing about Deontay Wilder? He walk it like he talk it.

“After the fight I said: ‘It has to be a rematch’.”

Asked for a prediction, Wilder said: “It will be in devastating fashion.”

Read more articles about: Deontay Wilder, Luis Ortiz

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.